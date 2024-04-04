Jeannot won't play Thursday versus the Canadiens due to an upper-body injury, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Jeannot fought Ryan Reaves in Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, but it was initially believed the Lightning winger was fine despite not returning to the game. Instead, Jeannot will miss at least one contest due to injury. His next chance to play is Saturday versus the Penguins.