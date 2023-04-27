Jeannot (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's game against Toronto, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Jeannot has no points, a minus-2 rating, 16 hits and two blocks in three playoff outings this year. He missed four straight contests from April 8-18 because of a lower-body injury, but it's not clear if he's dealing with the same issue now or if this is a new problem. Mikey Eyssimont (upper body) will draw back into the lineup Thursday after missing three straight games.