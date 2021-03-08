Raddysh was recalled from AHL Syracuse to the taxi squad Monday.
Raddysh has produced two goals and three assists across nine AHL games this season. The 2016 second-round pick has yet to make his NHL debut, but he'll have an opportunity to practice and travel with the Lightning while on the taxi squad.
