Raddysh is in line to be promoted to Tampa Bay's active roster and make his NHL debut Saturday against Nashville, NHL.com reports.
Raddysh is expected to skate on the Lightning's fourth line Saturday. The 2016 second-round pick has picked up two goals and five points through nine AHL appearances this season.
