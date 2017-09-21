Lightning's Taylor Raddysh: Heads back to junior
Raddysh has been reassigned to his junior team (Erie Otters), where he racked up 42 goals (109 points) in 58 games last season.
It's not really a surprise, as the Bolts are loaded for bear up front and Raddysh needs to develop his game more. He could be off-the-charts dominant in Erie this season.
