Raddysh was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Raddysh appears set to act as forward depth for the Lightning during the playoffs. He racked up 12 goals and 17 assists in 27 contests with AHL Syracuse this season, ranking second on the team in points.
More News
-
Lightning's Taylor Raddysh: Back to bus league•
-
Lightning's Taylor Raddysh: Up from AHL•
-
Lightning's Taylor Raddysh: Headed to AHL affiliate•
-
Lightning's Taylor Raddysh: Won't debut after all•
-
Lightning's Taylor Raddysh: Expected to make NHL debut•
-
Lightning's Taylor Raddysh: Ascends to taxi squad•