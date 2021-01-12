Raddysh was reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

Raddyish won't ever be the high-end scorer he was in junior. And he needs to show that last year -- his second in the AHL -- wasn't a step backwards for his game. Raddysh went from a 46-point, plus-14 rookie season to a 35-point, minus-13 campaign. The talent is there and he's just 22, so there's still time for him to become a third-line NHLer.