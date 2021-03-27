Raddysh was recalled from AHL Syracuse to the taxi squad Saturday.
Raddysh has posted five points through nine AHL games. The 23-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut. He'll add depth at forward after the Lightning traded Alexander Volkov to the Ducks.
