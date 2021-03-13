Raddysh is still on Tampa Bay's taxi squad and won't make his NHL debut Saturday against Nashville, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
The Lightning will go with 11 forwards and seven defenseman rather than plugging Raddysh in on the fourth line Saturday. The 2016 second-round pick will hope to be elevated to the active roster ahead of Monday's rematch with the Predators.
