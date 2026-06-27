Lightning's Tomas Kralovic: Slovak rearguard joins Lightning

Kralovic was the 90th overall pick by Tampa Bay in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The Lightning clearly loved something they saw in Kralovic, given the fact that he's already been through the draft process three times and will turn 21 years of age in late August. Kralovic has become one of the top rearguards in the Slovakian league in recent years, finishing the 2025-26 season with 31 points in 52 games. It's a pretty safe bet that Tampa Bay plans to try to get Kralovic over to North America sooner rather than later. His contract with his team in Bratislava runs through the end of the 2026-27 campaign.