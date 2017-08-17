Lightning's Tye McGinn: Inks one-year deal with Tampa Bay
McGinn signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Thursday.
McGinn didn't appear in a single game with the Lightning last season, and instead spent the entirety of the 2016-17 campaign in the minors, notching 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 21 games with AHL Syracuse. This is nothing more than an organizational depth signing for Tampa Bay.
