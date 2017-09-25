McGinn was placed on waivers by the Coyotes on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.

McGinn logged 22 outings during the Calder Cup Playoffs for AHL Syracuse last season in which he notched five goals and 11 helpers but the Crunch were unable to take home the title. The winger has 89 NHL games under his belt and should get the occasional call-up during the 2017-18 campaign.