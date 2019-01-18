Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Absent from practice
Johnson (lower body) was a no-show for practice Friday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Johnson's status for Saturday's home game against the Sharks remains up in the air. The team didn't disclose any details about the winger's condition during the latest practice, which suggests that he's still being evaluated.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...