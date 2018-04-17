Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Absent from practice
Johnson skipped practice for a maintenance day, but may still be available Wednesday against New Jersey, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Coach Jon Cooper told reporters, "We'll have to see in the morning," when talking about whether Johnson would be ready for Game 4. In three postseason games, the Spokane, Washington native has tallied one goal, two helpers and six hits. If the natural center is unable to give it a go, Matthew Peca figures to replace him in the lineup.
