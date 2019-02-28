Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Achieves milestone in win

Johnson opened the scoring for his 300th career point in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers

Johnson hunkered down for a chip shot after receiving a nice pass from NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov. While the milestone marker was beautifully orchestrated, Johnson isn't producing heavily enough to fall into the elite class of forwards. Stationed on the second line, he's only had eight multi-point outings compared to 54 games with one point or less. Johnson should be universally owned across the fantasy spectrum, but one could have expected more from a guy who contributes to the league's top offense.