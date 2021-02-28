Johnson collected two assists -- including a power-play helper -- as the Lightning shut out the Stars 5-0 on Saturday.
The pair of apples helped Johnson snap a four-game point drought. There haven't been many opportunities for Johnson since he's skating on a checking line, though he's at least turning in sporadic production due to his spot on the secondary man-advantage unit.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Two-goal performance•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Earns assist in season debut•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Not eligible to play Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Heads to waivers again•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Second-line role in the cards•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Clears waivers•