Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Back on track with two-point series opener
Johnson had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils in the conference quarterfinals.
Johnson got both of his points in the final five minutes of the opening frame, helping his team race out to a 2-0 lead it would never relinquish. This was a welcome return to form for the diminutive forward, who managed just a goal and an assist over his final 13 regular-season contests. Johnson's 44 points in 48 career playoff games suggest he's capable of much more, especially since half of those points are goals.
