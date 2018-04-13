Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Back on track with two-point series opener

Johnson had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils in the conference quarterfinals.

Johnson got both of his points in the final five minutes of the opening frame, helping his team race out to a 2-0 lead it would never relinquish. This was a welcome return to form for the diminutive forward, who managed just a goal and an assist over his final 13 regular-season contests. Johnson's 44 points in 48 career playoff games suggest he's capable of much more, especially since half of those points are goals.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories