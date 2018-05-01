Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Bags first goal of series
Johnson potted a goal and fired five shots on net in Monday's 4-2 Game 2 victory over the Bruins.
Johnson cashed in midway through the second period, taking a pass from Brayden Point in the slot before beating Tuukka Rask to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead. The 29-year-old pivot, who's notched three goals and four points in seven games this postseason, will look to keep rolling and help his team steal a game on the road Wednesday in Boston.
