Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Bags first goal of series

Johnson potted a goal and fired five shots on net in Monday's 4-2 Game 2 victory over the Bruins.

Johnson cashed in midway through the second period, taking a pass from Brayden Point in the slot before beating Tuukka Rask to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead. The 29-year-old pivot, who's notched three goals and four points in seven games this postseason, will look to keep rolling and help his team steal a game on the road Wednesday in Boston.