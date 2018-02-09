Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Bags two apples Thursday
Johnson dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Both of Johnson's points came in a dominant second period, which saw the hosts grow their 1-0 lead after one into a dominant 4-0 edge with three unanswered tallies. He hasn't lit the lamp since a Jan. 9 hat trick, but at least Johnson has a respectable seven assists in 11 games over that stretch.
