Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Collects two assists in loss
Johnson contributed two assists -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's loss to the Wild.
In the midst of a slump for the Lightning, Johnson has remained very productive, managing eight points (four goals) in his last five games. The speedy winger has been dynamite alongside Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat and is now up to 16 goals and 37 points in 45 games. His consistency and prominent role in Tampa Bay make him a must-own in all formats.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Gets hat trick Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: December most prolific month of career•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ties longest NHL scoring streak this season•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Looks ready to go•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Flu causing absence•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Scratched Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...