Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Collects two assists in loss

Johnson contributed two assists -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's loss to the Wild.

In the midst of a slump for the Lightning, Johnson has remained very productive, managing eight points (four goals) in his last five games. The speedy winger has been dynamite alongside Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat and is now up to 16 goals and 37 points in 45 games. His consistency and prominent role in Tampa Bay make him a must-own in all formats.