Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Considered day-to-day

Johnson (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

The good news is Johnson likely won't miss extended time, but he should probably be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with San Jose at this juncture. If Johnson's unable to go, Danick Martel or Mathieu Joseph will likely draw into the lineup against the Sharks.

More News
Our Latest Stories