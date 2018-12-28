Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Delivering goals becoming easy
Johnson notched a goal and added an assist in a 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday.
Johnson has four points (three goals, one assist) in his last two games and 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his last 10 games. At this rate, Johnson will deliver his best NHL season since his 2014-15 early-career success. He might be on your wire if you are in a small or shallow league.
