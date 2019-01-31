Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Dishes out four hits in return
Johnson -- who missed one-game due to a lower-body injury -- registered four hits, one block and two shots against the Penguins on Wednesday.
Johnson logged 18:18 of ice time, so it appears he has fully recovered from his lower-body issue. The center wasn't able to write his name on the scoresheet and now is stuck in a four-game point drought. Playing on the same line with Nikita Kucherov, Johnson is bound to pick up a point sooner or later.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ready to roll Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Not likely to be out long•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Absent from practice•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Exits due to injury•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Records two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...