Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Dishes out four hits in return

Johnson -- who missed one-game due to a lower-body injury -- registered four hits, one block and two shots against the Penguins on Wednesday.

Johnson logged 18:18 of ice time, so it appears he has fully recovered from his lower-body issue. The center wasn't able to write his name on the scoresheet and now is stuck in a four-game point drought. Playing on the same line with Nikita Kucherov, Johnson is bound to pick up a point sooner or later.