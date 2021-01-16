Johnson notched an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Johnson, who was unable to play in Wednesday's season opener due to some salary cap gymnastics, didn't appear to miss a beat from the late start to the year. He provided the primary helper on Alex Killorn's goal at 4:43 of the second period. In 65 contests last year, Johnson had 14 goals, 31 points and 62 hits. He should produce enough to be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats if he can stay on the second line with Killorn and Anthony Cirelli.