Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Enjoying solid start to season

Johnson has picked up two goals and five points through the first nine games of the campaign.

Johnson has been good for 45-50 points in each of the past three campaigns, and that's the clip the 30-year-old American is scoring at early on in 2019-20. The 5-foot-8 forward is currently skating on the Lightning's first line and top power-play unit, so he'll be in a prime position to continue his steady start to the season Saturday against the Predators.