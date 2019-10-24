Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Enjoying solid start to season
Johnson has picked up two goals and five points through the first nine games of the campaign.
Johnson has been good for 45-50 points in each of the past three campaigns, and that's the clip the 30-year-old American is scoring at early on in 2019-20. The 5-foot-8 forward is currently skating on the Lightning's first line and top power-play unit, so he'll be in a prime position to continue his steady start to the season Saturday against the Predators.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Good to go for Opening Night•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Leaves with undisclosed injury•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Gets pushed around by Jackets•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: May be primed for playoff success•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Getting close to career goal mark•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.