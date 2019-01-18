Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Exits due to injury

Johnson suffered a lower-body injury during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Johnson will be reevaluated Friday, so more information regarding the severity of his lower-body issue should surface soon. The 30-year-old forward logged just 9:50 of ice time prior to exiting Thursday's contest.

