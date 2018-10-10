Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Expected to play Thursday
Per coach Jon Cooper, Johnson (upper body) "should be good to go" for Thursday's matchup with Vancouver, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Johnson was held out of Saturday's game against Florida due to an upper-body injury, but he shouldn't have any limitations against the Canucks. The 29-year-old pivot will likely slot into his usual role skating on Tampa Bay's second line and second power-play unit against Vancouver.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Looking good for Opening Night matchup•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Game-time decision for Opening Night•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Targeting Opening Night return•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Watching practice from sidelines•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Stiffled by Capitals in elimination game•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...