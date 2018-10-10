Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Expected to play Thursday

Per coach Jon Cooper, Johnson (upper body) "should be good to go" for Thursday's matchup with Vancouver, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was held out of Saturday's game against Florida due to an upper-body injury, but he shouldn't have any limitations against the Canucks. The 29-year-old pivot will likely slot into his usual role skating on Tampa Bay's second line and second power-play unit against Vancouver.

