Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Expected to play Wednesday

Johnson (undisclosed) was a full participant in practice Wednesday and coach Jon Cooper indicated afterward that he "should be in" for the evening's contest against the Sabres, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

It appears Johnson should be good to go for the matchup despite joking with reporters that they would need to show up to see if he would play. He slotted in alongside Chris Kunitz and newly-acquired J.T. Miller during morning skate and figures to line up there to begin Wednesday's matchup.