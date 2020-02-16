Lightning's Tyler Johnson: First point in five games
Johnson (undisclosed) picked up an assist in 11:59 of ice time in a 5-3 win over the Flyers on Saturday.
Johnson missed Friday's practice, but didn't miss any game time. The helper was his first point in five games and just his 28th in 55 games. At this point, Johnson is on pace for 37 points. That would be his lowest output since his 14-game debut in 2012-13. He still has name recognition, but his fantasy value isn't nearly as good as people think.
