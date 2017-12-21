Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Flu causing absence

Johnson (illness) missed Tuesday's game with the flu, reports the Tampa Times.

The illness came on suddenly right before game time -- Steven Stamkos called it "out of the blue" and "unexpected." Johnson was extremely productive with 12 points in the Bolts' seven game-winning streak heading into Tuesday night. He's playing the right side rather than center and it seems to have improved his confidence. Let's hope the flu passes as quickly as it came on and he resumes his strong scoring.