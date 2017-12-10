Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Four-game, seven-point streak

Johnson's two assists Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Jets extended his point streak to four games and seven points, including five assists.

This guy has a 70-point pedigree, but he had been mired on the third line until recently. It's clear Johnson still has his offensive touch and for many, he sits on the waiver wire. Go check.

