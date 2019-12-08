Play

Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Four points in last four games

Johnson scored twice in 10:09 of ice time Saturday in a 7-1 win over San Jose.

His ice time had been hovering in the 14-15 minute range over the last while, so this was a big drop. Still, Johnson is quietly putting up points -- he has three goals and one assist in his last four games. Maybe his game is on the rise again.

More News
Our Latest Stories