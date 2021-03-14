Johnson had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Predators.
He opened the scoring at 6:55 of the first with a sliding tip-in. Johnson has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last three games to bring him to 14 points in 24 games. He's valuable when warm, like he is now, so keep him rolling. This, too, shall cool.
