Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Game-time call
Johnson (undisclosed) said he feels good, but implied that he'll be a game-time decision for Wednesday's home clash with the Sabres, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
The power-play pivot's fantasy owners held their collective breath when a ref's skate caught him in Tuesday's contest against the Maple Leafs. However, Burns relayed from Lightning coach Jon Cooper that Johnson should be fit to play in the upcoming contest. Still, it's probably best to make sure that the 27-year-old shows up for pregame warmups.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Walking with limp•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Bags two apples Thursday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Collects two assists in loss•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Gets hat trick Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: December most prolific month of career•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ties longest NHL scoring streak this season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...