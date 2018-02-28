Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Game-time call

Johnson (undisclosed) said he feels good, but implied that he'll be a game-time decision for Wednesday's home clash with the Sabres, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

The power-play pivot's fantasy owners held their collective breath when a ref's skate caught him in Tuesday's contest against the Maple Leafs. However, Burns relayed from Lightning coach Jon Cooper that Johnson should be fit to play in the upcoming contest. Still, it's probably best to make sure that the 27-year-old shows up for pregame warmups.