Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Game-time decision for Opening Night
Lightning head coach Jon Cooper says Johnson (upper body) has a "50-50" shot to be ready for Opening Night against the Panthers on Oct. 6, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
While the injury doesn't appear to be serious, the fact that it could keep Johnson from playing in Tampa Bay's regular-season opener is not ideal. It remains to be seen whether or not the dynamic center will suit up to face the state-rival Panthers, nonetheless, owners shouldn't be concerned about the ailment causing Johnson to miss significant time. Coming off a 50-point campaign in 2017-18, many expect Johnson to, at worst, duplicate that production in 2018-19.
