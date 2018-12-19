Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Generates helper
Johnson dished out an assist and fired two shots on net in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.
Johnson fed a pass to Steven Stamkos late in the third period, and Stamkos did the heavy lifting by speeding past the Canucks' defensemen and sniping it past Anders Nilsson. Johnson now has a point in three straight games and 25 in 34 games this year.
