Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Generates helper

Johnson dished out an assist and fired two shots on net in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.

Johnson fed a pass to Steven Stamkos late in the third period, and Stamkos did the heavy lifting by speeding past the Canucks' defensemen and sniping it past Anders Nilsson. Johnson now has a point in three straight games and 25 in 34 games this year.

