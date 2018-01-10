Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Gets hat trick Tuesday

Johnson recorded a hat trick along with a plus-4 rating and six shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Carolina.

Johnson single-handedly turned an early 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead and later gave his team a 5-3 advantage to complete the hat trick with a goal that turned into the game-winner. The diminutive forward is on pace to top his 2014-15 career high of 29 tallies, as he now has 16 goals in 42 games.