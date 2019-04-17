Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Gets pushed around by Jackets
Johnson fired just four shots and finished with one assist in four games in Tampa's four-game, opening-round series loss to Columbus.
Johnson came off a 29-goal season and seemed poised for success, but the 5-foot-8 pivot was rubbed out of the play and thwarted at every turn by the aggressive Jackets. Johnson's deal ties him up for $5 million a year until 2023-24 and he has a full no-trade until after 2020-21. He will be back with a vengeance at training camp and could come very cheap because of the team's postseason woes. Johnson's value comes in goal-heavy leagues, so he could be a cheap late-round target.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: May be primed for playoff success•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Getting close to career goal mark•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Sparks offense in win•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Achieves milestone in win•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Snipes in two straight•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Offense plays disappearing act•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...