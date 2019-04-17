Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Gets pushed around by Jackets

Johnson fired just four shots and finished with one assist in four games in Tampa's four-game, opening-round series loss to Columbus.

Johnson came off a 29-goal season and seemed poised for success, but the 5-foot-8 pivot was rubbed out of the play and thwarted at every turn by the aggressive Jackets. Johnson's deal ties him up for $5 million a year until 2023-24 and he has a full no-trade until after 2020-21. He will be back with a vengeance at training camp and could come very cheap because of the team's postseason woes. Johnson's value comes in goal-heavy leagues, so he could be a cheap late-round target.