Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Getting close to career goal mark

Johnson scored a goal Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Washington.

It was his 28th goal and that's just one from his career best. Johnson has just 46 points this season -- he had 72 the year he scored 29 goals. His game has changed and so has his role. But Johnson still has fantasy value because of those snipes. Keeper owners might consider leveraging his goal scoring into an offseason deal -- he's 28 and not likely to peak offensively at this point.