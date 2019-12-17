Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Given green light Tuesday

Johnson (lower body) will suit up versus the Senators on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Where Johnson slots into the lineup will depend on the health of Nikita Kucherov (lower body). If Kucherov is unable to play, Johnson could be set to jump up to the top line. Either way, the Spokane native should fill a top-six role and will look to pick up where he left off prior to getting hurt (four points in four games).