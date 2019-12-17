Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Given green light Tuesday
Johnson (lower body) will suit up versus the Senators on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Where Johnson slots into the lineup will depend on the health of Nikita Kucherov (lower body). If Kucherov is unable to play, Johnson could be set to jump up to the top line. Either way, the Spokane native should fill a top-six role and will look to pick up where he left off prior to getting hurt (four points in four games).
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: May play Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Ruled out next two contests•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Still nursing injury•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Set to miss time•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Four points in last four games•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Opportunity no longer knocking•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.