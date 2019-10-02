Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Good to go for Opening Night
Per coach Jon Cooper, Johnson (undisclosed) will draw into the lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against Florida, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Johnson was deemed day-to-day with an undisclosed injury earlier this week, but whatever he was dealing with clearly wasn't overly serious. The 30-year-old American is expected to center the Lightning's first line and top power-play unit until Brayden Point (hip) is cleared to return.
