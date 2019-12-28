Play

Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Good to go Saturday

Johnson (lower body) is available for Saturday's game against the Canadiens.

Johnson has sat out five of the last eight games with this injury, but he'll be back in the mix Saturday. The 30-year-old is expected to center the fourth line, but he should contribute on the power play as well. Through 30 games this season, Johnson has accrued seven goals and eight assists.

More News
Our Latest Stories