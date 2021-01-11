Johnson was waived by the Lightning on Monday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Johnson was also waived by the Lightning back in October in an effort to clear his $5 million cap hit from the books. The 32-year-old center saw a significant dropoff in production last season with just 31 points over 65 games, but he'll remain with the team if he clears waivers, which is expected. In turn, Johnson likely will start out on the taxi squad to begin the 2020-21 season. He should be called up again once the Lightning clear up the necessary cap space.