Johnson notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Johnson beat an icing call in the first period and fed Patrick Maroon for the opening tally. The 32-year-old Johnson has been dropped into a fourth-line role in the playoffs. He hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in the first five games of the series. The Washington native has picked up eight shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating through six contests, and he's not likely to see much involvement on offense with such a limited role.