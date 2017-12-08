Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Heating up

Johnson recorded two assists and two shots through 15:54 of ice time (1:46 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

The 27-year-old forward has now collected two goals and three assists during a three-game point streak, and it's likely no coincidence the uptick in production aligns with his move to a line with Steven Stamkos and Vladislav Namestnikov. Johnson's offensive track record and new assignment make him a strong add in most fantasy settings.