Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Held off score sheet for ninth time in last 10 games

Johnson was held without a point Sunday against Nashville. It was the ninth time in his last 10 games that he failed to register a point.

He's been stuck at 49 points for five games. Johnson has recorded 21 goals, but it seems as though that 72-point season in 2014-15 was a complete anomaly. Johnson's previous best was 50 points, a mark he will be pressed to match given his current slump. The Bolts need him to find his game again, especially with Steven Stamkos' injury Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories