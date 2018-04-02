Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Held off score sheet for ninth time in last 10 games
Johnson was held without a point Sunday against Nashville. It was the ninth time in his last 10 games that he failed to register a point.
He's been stuck at 49 points for five games. Johnson has recorded 21 goals, but it seems as though that 72-point season in 2014-15 was a complete anomaly. Johnson's previous best was 50 points, a mark he will be pressed to match given his current slump. The Bolts need him to find his game again, especially with Steven Stamkos' injury Sunday.
