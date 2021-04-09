Johnson produced an assist Thursday en route to a 6-4 win over the Blue Jackets.
Johnson's average ice time has been reduced to 13:57 through 39 games, but he's still starting 54.8 percent of his even-strength shifts in the offensive zone to remain moderately productive.
More News
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Produces game-winner Sunday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Four points in last three games•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: One of each Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Adds apples to rout•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Two-goal performance•
-
Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Earns assist in season debut•