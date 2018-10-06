Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Looking good for Opening Night matchup

Johnson (upper body) was on the ice in normal gear at the Saturday morning skate, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site repots. Tampa Bay will host Florida in the 7:00 p.m. ET home opener.

Bolts coach Jon Cooper said Monday that Johnson has a 50-50 chance of drawing into the Opening Night contest, but since he's skating without obvious restrictions in this latest session, it's safe to deduce that his status has been upgraded. Johnson, a perennial power-play contributor, tied a career-high with 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) over 81 games last season.