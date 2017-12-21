Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Looks ready to go

Johnson (illness) participated in morning skate Thursday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

The top-six sniper recovered quickly from the flu, which caused him to miss Tuesday's game in Vegas. Johnson has compiled four goals, eight assists and a plus-7 rating through his first seven December games, so he deserves to be activated immediately in the fantasy realm.

