Johnson scored a goal on two shots and added three hits Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 4.

Johnson was buzzing on the entire shift before working his way into the left circle and sniping one top corner to pull the Lightning to within a goal 6:43 into the third period. It was only the second tally of the postseason for Johnson, who had been held off the scoresheet in each of his previous four contests. The 30-year-old has just three points and 19 shots in 15 playoff games.